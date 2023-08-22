Businessman returns from Umrah to find house robbed

A businessman and his family members found their house robbed on Monday after they returned from Umrah. Meanwhile, employees of two fuel stations were robbed of cash amounting to millions of rupees.

Unidentified suspects stole cash, gold and other valuables reportedly worth millions of rupees from a businessman’s house in a residential society in Scheme 33 within the limits of the Sacchal police station.

DSP Aslam Khakhrani said the robbery took place while the family had gone to perform Umrah, and they became aware of it when they returned home.

The officer added that the house was owned by a businessman involved in fruit trade. When the family returned, it was locked but when they opened it, they found that cash, gold and other valuables were missing.

“We have registered a case against the driver,” said the DSP. “The driver has gone into hiding since the family raised doubts on him and named him in the FIR.”

It has been claimed that the cash, gold and other valuables stolen from the house were worth millions of rupees, but DSP Khakhrani said the actual worth of the stolen items was yet to be ascertained. Further investigations are under way.

Separately, a total of Rs8 million was snatched by robbers from a fuel station’s cashier in the Site area. CCTV footage of the incident also went viral on social media.

The cashier were robbed as he were entering a bank's premises. The culprits can be seen in the footage waiting outside the bank for the cashier who had arrived there with bags of money.

As soon as he got off a car, two culprits on a motorcycle tried to intercept him. Perceiving the danger, the cashier attempted to enter the bank, however, the culprits snatched the money bags from him right at the bank's entrance.

Upon seeing the robbers, the security guard inside the bank took a defensive position and attempted to fire on them but could not shoot due to some malfunction as depicted in the footage. Another person present in the car who had arrived there with the cashier displayed no reaction.

Police said they needed to investigate many suspicious aspects of the crime as the fuel station staff had left with a bag filled with money without the security guard's knowledge and the bank guard had attempted to fire but the weapon did not work.

The fuel station is located within the jurisdiction of the Pirabad police station and the bank lies in the jurisdiction of the Site A police station. Further investigations are under way.

Similarly, in another incident of robbery near Nishan-e-Hyder Chowk in Orangi Town, two unidentified suspects snatched Rs3 million from a fuel station’s staff and fled.

According to police, the incident took place at Islam Chowk while the staff was carrying money in a car to deposit in the bank.

Police said the culprits snatched one bag of money and escaped. The Crime Scene Unit had been requested for investigating the incident, police said, adding that they were also trying to obtain CCTV footage from the vicinity of the crime scene.

Meanwhile, four bandits robbed 10 people who were sitting at a roadside eatery within the Ibrahim Hyderi police station’s remits. Police said the culprits also opened fire during the robbery and injured a political party’s worker who had offered resistance. The suspects managed to escape after the incident.