Tessori discusses investment opportunities with visiting Saudi minister

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori welcomed Minister for Haj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiyyah at the Karachi airport on Monday.

The Saudi minister is also incharge of the holy mosques of Makkah and Madina.

Sindh Governor thanked him for visiting Karachi. On the occasion, Pak-Saudi Arabia relations and measures to strengthen them, investment opportunities in the Sindh province and other matters of mutual interests were discussed in detail.

The governor said the people of Pakistan were grateful to Saudi Arabia for supporting them in every difficult time. He said the Saudi support for the people of Sindh in floods and other natural disasters was also commendable.

Fireworks were also performed on Sharea Faisal for the delegation members. The governor drove the Saudi dignitary to his hotel. He is also going to organise a reception for the Saudi minister at the Governor House on Tuesday (today).