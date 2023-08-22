Rangers arrest trio involved in cell phone snatchings

Thee Sindh paramilitary force on Monday apprehended three suspects accused of engaging in cellphone theft and tampering, as well as street crime activities.

Acting on intelligence inputs, personnel from the Rangers and police captured Mohammad Ayaz, Abdul Saboor aka Sabora, and Ehtesham aka Ahsan in the Orangi Town area. The suspects were found to have possessed stolen mobile phones and motorcycles.

The incident that led to the operation occurred on July 25, 2023, when Mohammad Ayaz and an accomplice robbed a senior citizen of their mobile phone at gunpoint in Orangi Town. Subsequently, Ayaz sold the stolen phone to Saboor. Incriminating CCTV footage of the incident circulated on social media.