Rangers arrest trio involved in cell phone snatchings

Thee Sindh paramilitary force on Monday apprehended three suspects accused of engaging in cellphone theft and tampering, as well as street crime activities.
Acting on intelligence inputs, personnel from the Rangers and police captured Mohammad Ayaz, Abdul Saboor aka Sabora, and Ehtesham aka Ahsan in the Orangi Town area. The suspects were found to have possessed stolen mobile phones and motorcycles.
The incident that led to the operation occurred on July 25, 2023, when Mohammad Ayaz and an accomplice robbed a senior citizen of their mobile phone at gunpoint in Orangi Town. Subsequently, Ayaz sold the stolen phone to Saboor. Incriminating CCTV footage of the incident circulated on social media.
DiptychArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an exhibition featuring a collaborative print project by Sarah Hopkins and...
A businessman and his family members found their house robbed on Monday after they returned from Umrah. Meanwhile,...
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori welcomed Minister for Haj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan...
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Information Secretary Sindh and former Sindh Assembly member Shahzad Qureshi has said the...
The newly appointed inspector general of the Sindh police , Riffat Mukhtar, was welcomed at the Central Police Office...
Gorakh Hills Authority chairman and former MNA Sardar Rafiq Ahmad Jamali has said important steps have been taken to...