IT-based policing need of the hour, says new Sindh IGP

The newly appointed inspector general of the Sindh police (IGP), Riffat Mukhtar, was welcomed at the Central Police Office in Karachi on Monday.
Welcomed by a gathering of senior officers from the Sindh police, the new chief was greeted with a display of honour that included a ceremonial guard and a salute by the guard of honour squad.
A tribute was paid to the courageous martyrs, with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony and heartfelt prayers and Fateha. An introductory meeting led by Mukhtar was convened at the CPO. “As a police force, our primary responsibility is to provide dedicated services to the general public,” affirmed Mukhtar.
He emphasised the significance of treating the public with kindness, respect, and the fulfillment of duty. “I wish to introduce welfare initiatives for the Sindh police, drawing inspiration from the successful approach of Punjab police,” he added.
The well-being and prosperity of the Sindh police’s youth, according to the new IGP, should parallel that of their counterparts in the Punjab police. The current era necessitates the adoption of modern techniques and technologies, he stressed, declaring that “information technology-based policing is the need of the hour.”
He said the comprehensive functioning of the police departments and units should be guided by IT integration.
