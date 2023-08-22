Gorakh Hills Authority chairman explains steps for developing tourist resort

Gorakh Hills Authority (GHA) chairman and former MNA Sardar Rafiq Ahmad Jamali has said important steps have been taken to provide best facilities for entertainment and safety of tourists visiting the Gorakh Hills Station.

In a statement issued on Monday, Jamali shared details of the development work being carried out at the Gorakh Hills. He said Rs3 billion were released during the last nine years to the authority, and a 35-kilometre-long and 18-foot-wide road had been reconstructed at a cost of Rs1 billion to ensure safe journey for the tourists.

The GHA chairman added that 16 furnished duplex family resorts, each having two rooms along with a lounge, terrace and viewpoints, had been completed along with an eight-room fully furnished tourist hostel, restaurant, cricket ground, tuck shop, rest house, mosque and various viewpoints with connecting internal roads.

Solar electric systems for all huts, resorts and restaurants, solar light poles, barbecue spots, mobile toilets, a dispensary with a doctor’s bungalow and residential quarters for employees had also been constructed, he said.

The former MNA explained that eight reservoir water tanks with pumping stations had also been constructed for conveyance of water to 5,000 to 6,000 feet above the ground level.

The GHA chairman said work on more components of the hill station was still in progress, including a circuit house, BBQ point, zoo and some family resorts.

He said he was committed to making the hill station the top tourist attraction and destination for the people of the entire Pakistan.