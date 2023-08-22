Caretaker LG minister not to draw salary, get other benefits

Newly appointed caretaker local government minister, Mubin Jumani, has announced that he will not draw any salary or avail any fringe benefits during his stint in the caretaker setup.
In a brief statement issued on Monday, he said he would not use any official vehicle or consume the officially sanctioned fuel facility.
Jumani returned the Sindh government’s vehicle allotted to him the day he joined the Sindh cabinet. He said the caretaker government would do its best to discharge its responsibilities of facilitating free and fair general elections in the province.
DiptychArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an exhibition featuring a collaborative print project by Sarah Hopkins and...
A businessman and his family members found their house robbed on Monday after they returned from Umrah. Meanwhile,...
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori welcomed Minister for Haj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan...
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Information Secretary Sindh and former Sindh Assembly member Shahzad Qureshi has said the...
Thee Sindh paramilitary force on Monday apprehended three suspects accused of engaging in cellphone theft and...
The newly appointed inspector general of the Sindh police , Riffat Mukhtar, was welcomed at the Central Police Office...