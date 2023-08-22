Caretaker LG minister not to draw salary, get other benefits

Newly appointed caretaker local government minister, Mubin Jumani, has announced that he will not draw any salary or avail any fringe benefits during his stint in the caretaker setup.

In a brief statement issued on Monday, he said he would not use any official vehicle or consume the officially sanctioned fuel facility.

Jumani returned the Sindh government’s vehicle allotted to him the day he joined the Sindh cabinet. He said the caretaker government would do its best to discharge its responsibilities of facilitating free and fair general elections in the province.