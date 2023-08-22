In maiden cabinet meeting, Baqar orders action against Katcha dacoits, robbers in Karachi

In the first meeting of his cabinet on Monday, Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar ordered strict measures to control law and order, particularly for the elimination of dacoits in the Katcha area of the province and street crimes in Karachi.

The meeting was held at the CM House and attended by caretaker ministers Brig (retd) Haris Nawaz, Younus Dhaga, Mubeen Juamni, Dr Saad Khalid, Dr Junaid Shah, Rana Hussain, Ishwar Lal, Arshad Wali Muhammad, Omar Soomro, Khuda Bux Marri, new Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam, Advocate General Hassan Akbar, Principal Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh and others.

At the outset of the meeting, the caretaker CM said the cabinet meeting was convened as an introductory session for the newly appointed caretaker ministers and aimed at setting an agenda for good governance, service to the people, and supporting the Election Commission of Pakistan for carrying out its work.

Justice (retd) Baqar said that in the aftermath of the floods, poverty had increased manifold in the province, due to which there was a dire need to take concrete measures to alleviate poverty.

He asserted that the caretaker government was apolitical, and it was for all the people irrespective of their socio-political identification or affiliation. “We are not here to raise fingers of accusation against others, but we would try to improve the governance to serve the people and support the Election Commission of Pakistan in their assignment,” he said.

He also stressed the need for promoting inter-faith harmony in the province. People of different faiths and beliefs had lived together on this land, but anti-state elements were trying to create a law and order situation by igniting religious hatred, he said. “We must stop them”.

After it was pointed out that the dacoits held sway over the Katcha areas, the cabinet decided to launch an operation against the dacoits. The home minister was directed to chalk out a plan in consultation with the police and other law enforcement agencies so that a well-coordinated clean-up operation against the dacoits could be launched.

Cabinet members said that due to some ongoing development works in the city, traffic congestion issue cropped up during the peak rush hours, due to which the traffic police should be directed to manage traffic flow properly.

After a thorough discussion, the cabinet decided to expedite work on the ongoing development schemes and foreign-funded projects so that they could be completed well in time. It was pointed out that the people from far-flung areas visited government offices in Karachi and in their respective districts where their problems were not being resolved.

The CM directed all the ministers, particularly of the revenue, local government, police and health, to direct their respective departments to make their offices fully functional everywhere in Sindh.

The cabinet expressed satisfaction at the fact that Sindh had been polio-free for the last two years. However, it was said that poliovirus was still present in different areas of the province.

The health minister was urged to take necessary measures to ensure that the province remained free from the crippling disease of polio.

The caretaker CM directed all his ministers to prepare presentations of their respective departments for him so that decisions could be taken for serving the public accordingly.