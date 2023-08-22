Pakistan go down against South Korea

LAHORE: Pakistan on Monday went 3-1 down to former four-time champions South Korea in their Group F showdown of the 22nd Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship in Urmia, Iran.

With the win, South Korea finished the group as winners while Pakistan ended as runners-up in the group which also contained Bangladesh who lost their initial two matches. Both Pakistan and South Korea are already in top 12 of the 17-nation event.

Pakistan made an impressive start when they won the first set 28-26 after a hard-fought battle. However, South Korea fought back strongly and levelled the score 1-1 with a comprehensive 25-20 victory in the second set. The third set remained a tight one with both sides making efforts to dominate, but South Korea managed a 32-30 win to take 2-1 lead.

In the fourth set, South Korea did even better with their attack, service and block to secure a 25-22 victory and won the game.

Team management did not give enough time to Murad and Kashif which could have changed the results of the game in favour of Pakistan as they were going to get settled when changed.

“It was a tough game. We won the first set and had we played with that depth the things could have been different but still we are in the event,” Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) chairman Chaudhry Mohammad Yaqoob told 'The News' from Urmia.

“The thing is that we wanted to play with the second team of the other group and now as a result of our loss we will have to face the champions of the other group. It is tough but let’s see how we deliver,” Yaqoob said.