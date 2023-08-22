Nepal due tomorrow for Asia Cup

ISLAMABAD: Nepal cricket team will start its preparation for the opening Asia Cup match against Pakistan from August 24 at the National Stadium Karachi.

The team is due to arrive in Karachi on Wednesday (tomorrow) for the only match against Pakistan before moving to Sri Lanka to play their next match against India on September 4.

“Special arrangements have been made for Nepal team’s three-day training at the National Stadium Karachi where efforts are on to arrange practice matches for the team also,” a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said.

Pakistan are to play their opening Asia Cup match against Nepal on August 30 at the Multan Stadium. “Nepal team is scheduled to travel to Multan on August 27 to start their preparations at the opening match venue. Special security arrangements have been in place for teams traveling and for their practice sessions.”

Meanwhile, a special chartered plane will take Pakistan and Afghanistan teams to Lahore, following a three-match one-day series that starts Tuesday.

“Pakistan and Afghanistan teams will take a special chartered flight back to Pakistan on August 27. Afghanistan will play their opening match against Sri Lanka in Lahore on September 5 while Pakistan after playing their opening match against Nepal will return to Sri Lanka to take on arch-rivals India in Kandy on September 2,” the official said.

In all probabilities Pakistan are to play their first super-four match in Lahore on September 6 where their opponents could well be any of the teams from the other group, meaning Pakistan could well play Afghanistan, Bangladesh and even Sri Lanka depending on the results of the other group.

All teams flying from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and back will use charter planes rather than regular flights. “Special flight arrangements are in order to fly teams from Sri Lanka to Pakistan and back,” an official said.