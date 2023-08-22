Eyeing bigger prizes, Pakistan face Afghanistan

HAMBANTOTA: Pakistan face Afghanistan in a three-match One-day International series in Sri Lanka starting from Tuesday, with skipper Babar Azam seeing it as good preparation for the Asia Cup and World Cup.

The first bilateral ODI series between the two teams will be followed by the six-nation Asia Cup, in Sri Lanka and Pakistan, beginning on August 30 and the World Cup in India from October 5.

It is a home series for Afghanistan who cannot stage international cricket in their own country because of security fears. Azam is the top-ranked ODI batsman and leads a strong side that also boasts openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq -- ranked three and four respectively.

They are backed up by a potent pace attack of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf. "We are not going to take these matches lightly," said Azam, despite Pakistan having won all four ODIs against Afghanistan since the countries first met in 2012.

"We have good players who can deal with spin bowling so it is going to be an exciting series. "We've made valuable additions to the squad. Faheem's recent performances have been notable, earning him a spot due to his all-round abilities. Tayyab Tahir demonstrated his skills in the [Emerging Teams] Asia Cup and showcased his talent here in Sri Lanka. Moreover, Saud Shakeel's transformation into a modern-day batter in such a short span is truly commendable. His adaptability to the team's demands is a positive sign for Pakistan cricket, and it brings me great joy.

"The presence of Salman Ali Agha and Iftikhar Ahmed has solidified our middle order. Our top order is already well-established. Our spin department has also grown stronger. Thankfully, we possess one of the finest pace-bowling attacks with Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah. In major tournaments, bowlers are often the key, and I have full faith in them to secure victories."

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Wafadar Momand.