Pakistan women's training camp continues

LAHORE: The Pakistan women's cricket team's training camp in preparation for the series against South Africa is in full swing at the Hanif Muhammad High Performance Centre in Karachi. As part of the camp activities, the players engaged in a one-day practice match at the Oval Ground.

Nida Dar led PCB Greens, while Fatima Sana captained PCB Whites. PCB Greens amassed a total of 284 runs for nine wickets in their allocated fifty overs.