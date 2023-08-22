2nd CNS All Pakistan Squash from tomorrow

KARACHI: The 2nd CNS All Pakistan Squash Championship will commence from Wednesday (tomorrow) here with almost zero opportunities for players from Sindh.

It has been learnt that this event with the prize money of Rs2 million for men has the main draw of 16 places which did not let any player from Sindh enter the main round.

“The organisers did not consider the fact that their small draw of 16 places will not benefit local players,” said a local coach while talking to ‘The News’. The coach added it would have been much better if the organisers made a draw of 32 places or at least given two or three wildcards to local players.

“But there is only one wildcard and that has been given to Navy’s M Ali while four places in the main round have been allotted to qualifiers,” said the coach. He added that holding such a big event with huge prize money is of no use to local players.