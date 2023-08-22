Israeli woman shot dead in West Bank attack

HEBRON, Palestinian Territories: An Israeli woman was shot dead and another man wounded in a suspected shooting attack on Monday near the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, medics and the army said.

The incident comes two days after an Israeli father and son were gunned down at a car wash in the town of Huwara, also in the West Bank, amid rising violence in the Palestinian territory.

Israel´s Magen David Adom emergency service said in a statement that a woman was “confirmed dead” after she was hit by gunfire.