India must end ‘inhumane’ detention of activist: UN

GENEVA: A United Nations rights expert on Monday slammed India´s years-long detention of a rights activist with disabilities as “inhumane”, citing grave concerns for his health and demanding his immediate release.
Mary Lawlor, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, raised the alarm about the nearly decade-long detention of Gokarakonda Naga “GN” Saibaba, a long-standing defender of the rights of minorities in India.
“India´s persistent detention of human rights defender GN Saibaba is an inhumane and senseless act,” the independent expert´s statement said. “His continued detention is shameful. It bears all the hallmarks of a State seeking to silence a critical voice,” she said.
GLASGOW: A disease linked to poverty and malnutrition that once crippled the crowded slums of 19th-century Britain is...
COPENHAGEN: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday he was “confident” Russia would lose the war in...
JAKARTA: Thousands of public employees in Indonesia´s capital, or half of its civil servants, were told to work from...
HEBRON, Palestinian Territories: An Israeli woman was shot dead and another man wounded in a suspected shooting attack...
PARIS: Amid record-high temperatures globally, a study on Monday reveals that a few days of searing heat can be enough...
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden heads to Hawaii on Monday to view the widespread damage from recent Maui wildfires,...