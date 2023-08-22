High heat can serve up food insecurity within days

PARIS: Amid record-high temperatures globally, a study on Monday reveals that a few days of searing heat can be enough to prevent billions of people already living hand-to-mouth on daily wages from putting food on the table.

A week of extreme temperatures in India, for example, means an additional eight million people will likely experience serious food insecurity, according to findings published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour.

Spread across 150 countries examined -- especially in tropical and sub-tropical zones -- that same heatwave translates into millions of men, women and children at risk of hunger, even if overall food precarity is increased by less than one percent, they found.

The World Bank estimates that nearly 30 percent of the global population suffered moderate or severe food insecurity in 2022.

Analysis of heat impact on food availability is usually limited to decreases in crop yields, with the effects felt over months or years.

The new study, however, reveals that the impact can be immediate when it is tied to income. “If it gets hot today, there might be food insecurity within just a few days because people can´t work, which means they can´t earn income and afford to buy food,” lead author Carolin Kroeger of Oxford University told AFP.

Such outcomes are typically greatest in jobs where pay is closely tied to productivity, such as for agricultural harvests or piece-rate work. Female brick carriers in West Bengal, for example, are paid by the number of bricks they carry a day. When the hot weather forces them to carry fewer bricks, they experience income losses as high as 50 percent.

Recent reporting from AFP has illustrated the findings here. Syrian blacksmith Murad Haddad wakes up early and takes turns at the anvil with his five brothers to avoid the torching temperatures.

“The heat is killing us. I have six kids, and I can hardly look after them,” he said. “But if I don´t work, I can´t make ends meet.” “You see stronger effects in countries with lower incomes, more agricultural employment and more vulnerable employment,” said Kroeger.

Kroeger found that individuals who had just experienced a hot week were more likely to have health problems and “difficulties living on their present income,” resulting in significantly lower income. Those effects were cumulative -- the more hot days in a week, the stronger the impact.