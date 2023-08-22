Biden heads to Hawaii to view damage, meet survivors

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden heads to Hawaii on Monday to view the widespread damage from recent Maui wildfires, meet with survivors and fend off criticism that his government was too slow to respond to the disaster.
Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will arrive nearly two weeks after ferocious, wind-whipped blazes ripped through the historic town of Lahaina, claiming at least 114 lives -- and likely many more as over 1,000 people are still missing.
The flames moved so quickly that residents and visitors were caught off-guard, trapped in the streets or jumping into the ocean to escape the worst natural disaster in Hawaii state´s history. After a helicopter tour of the damage, Biden is due to announce further relief funding and the appointment of a federal response coordinator.
Critics, including disgruntled survivors in Hawaii and some Republicans hoping to face Biden in next year´s presidential election, say aid has been inadequate and poorly organised.
Former president Donald Trump said it was “disgraceful” that his successor had not responded more quickly, though White House spokespeople have said Biden delayed his trip so as not to distract officials and rescuers working on the ground.
