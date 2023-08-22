Saudi border guards killed hundreds of Ethiopian migrants: HRW

LONDON: Saudi border guards fired “like rain” on Ethiopian migrants trying to cross into the Gulf kingdom from Yemen, killing hundreds since last year, Human Rights Watch said in a report on Monday.

The allegations, described as “unfounded” by a Saudi government source, point to a significant escalation of abuses along the perilous route from the Horn of Africa to Saudi Arabia, where hundreds of thousands of Ethiopians live and work.

One 20-year-old woman from Ethiopia´s Oromia region, interviewed by HRW, said Saudi border guards opened fire on a group of migrants they had just released from custody. “They fired on us like rain. When I remember, I cry,” she said.

“I saw a guy calling for help, he lost both his legs. He was screaming... We couldn´t help him because we were running for our lives.” HRW researcher Nadia Hardman said “Saudi officials are killing hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers in this remote border area,” according to a statement.

“Spending billions buying up professional golf, football clubs, and major entertainment events to improve the Saudi image should not deflect attention from these horrendous crimes,” she said.

Longtime Saudi ally the United States urged “a thorough and transparent investigation”. “We have raised our concerns about these allegations with the Saudi government,” a State Department spokesperson said.

“We urge the Saudi authorities... to meet their obligations under international law,” the spokesperson added. A Saudi government source told AFP that the allegations were unreliable.

“The allegations included in the Human Rights Watch report about Saudi border guards shooting Ethiopians while they were crossing the Saudi-Yemeni border are unfounded and not based on reliable sources,” said the source, who requested anonymity.

United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric called the HRW report “very concerning”, but noted the “serious” allegations were difficult to verify. The UN rights office has “been monitoring the issue for some time”, spokeswoman Liz Throssell told AFP via email.

“The use of potentially lethal force for law enforcement purposes is an extreme measure that should be resorted to only when strictly necessary,” she said. “Attempting to cross a border, even if unlawful under domestic law, does not meet this requirement.”