Russian strikes kill eight fighters in Syria rebel area

BEIRUT: Eight fighters died on Monday in Russian air strikes targeting a rebel base in Syria´s northwest, the last major bastion of armed opposition to President Bashar al-Assad´s rule, a war monitor said. Moscow´s intervention since 2015 has helped Damascus claw back much of the territory it had lost to rebel forces early in the 12-year civil war, and Russian forces have repeatedly struck the Idlib area.
Early on Monday, “Russian warplanes carried out air strikes on the western outskirts of Idlib city, targeting a military base belonging to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)... killing at least eight fighters,” said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Several other fighters were wounded in the strikes, with some in critical condition, said the Britain-based monitor which relies on a wide network of sources inside Syria.
GLASGOW: A disease linked to poverty and malnutrition that once crippled the crowded slums of 19th-century Britain is...
COPENHAGEN: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday he was “confident” Russia would lose the war in...
JAKARTA: Thousands of public employees in Indonesia´s capital, or half of its civil servants, were told to work from...
HEBRON, Palestinian Territories: An Israeli woman was shot dead and another man wounded in a suspected shooting attack...
GENEVA: A United Nations rights expert on Monday slammed India´s years-long detention of a rights activist with...
PARIS: Amid record-high temperatures globally, a study on Monday reveals that a few days of searing heat can be enough...