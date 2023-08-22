Russian strikes kill eight fighters in Syria rebel area

BEIRUT: Eight fighters died on Monday in Russian air strikes targeting a rebel base in Syria´s northwest, the last major bastion of armed opposition to President Bashar al-Assad´s rule, a war monitor said. Moscow´s intervention since 2015 has helped Damascus claw back much of the territory it had lost to rebel forces early in the 12-year civil war, and Russian forces have repeatedly struck the Idlib area.

Early on Monday, “Russian warplanes carried out air strikes on the western outskirts of Idlib city, targeting a military base belonging to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)... killing at least eight fighters,” said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Several other fighters were wounded in the strikes, with some in critical condition, said the Britain-based monitor which relies on a wide network of sources inside Syria.