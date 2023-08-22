UK underwear gets cancer warning labels

LONDON: UK supermarket chain Morrisons said on Monday it had joined forces with the state-run National Health Service to put advice labels on underwear about the early warning signs of breast and testicular cancer.

The initiative comes amid record waiting times for NHS treatment due to a pandemic backlog, repeated doctors´ strikes and long-term difficulties retaining staff. Morrison´s will initially place the advice labels in boxer shorts in its Nutmeg clothing line, followed by crop-top bras in coming months.

NHS guidance about early symptoms including changes to the look and shape of breasts or painless swellings in testicles will be accompanied by a QR code linking customers to more detailed information on the NHS website.

“This is the first time the whole of the NHS has worked with a national supermarket brand to put health messaging on clothing, with the aim of encouraging thousands more people to be body aware, so they can spot new or unexplained changes that might be cancer symptoms early,” said NHS England´s national director for cancer Cally Palmer. The NHS chief said overall cancer survival rate were at an all-time high but stressed that the earlier the disease is detected the higher the chances of successful treatment.