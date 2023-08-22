The frequent and prolonged gas outages have not only disrupted daily life for millions of citizens but have also severely impacted the overall economy. It is disheartening to witness families struggling to cope due to lack of gas. Moreover, businesses and industries are grappling with reduced production and escalating costs, threatening jobs and livelihoods.
The energy crisis has taken a toll on Pakistan’s progress, hindering economic growth. The government’s efforts to tackle this issue must be intensified. Investments in infrastructure, exploration, and alternative energy sources are imperative to ensure a consistent gas supply that meets the demands of a growing population.
Sania Ashraf
Karachi
