New economy

The knowledge economy is underpinned by wealth creation through intellectual capital. Unfortunately, Pakistan has not caught up to the pace of the knowledge revolution. Most of the technology we use is imported from more advanced nations and there is little home-grown innovation taking place.
The government needs to formulate strategies to harness intellectual property through research centres and in academia. STEM education and research centres are a prudent starting point.
Yasser Shah
Lahore
