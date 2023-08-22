Health costs

Malaria is a potentially life-threatening disease caused by parasites transmitted to humans through the bites of infected female anopheles mosquitoes. Cases of malaria are rising in many cities in Sindh and malaria kills scores of people throughout the country every year. The problem is exacerbated by the rising cost of medicines and drips.

The authorities need to ensure that life-saving medicines and other health facilities are available at to the people so that we can combat diseases like malaria.

Mohsin Rustamani

Wahi Pandhi