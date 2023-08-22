Endemic cruelty

Due to widespread poverty, many families are forced to send their young children to work as domestic servants in order to survive. Unfortunately, many of these children are often abused and mistreated by their employers.
These abusive employers, especially if they are wealthy or hold and influential position, often get off with a slap on the wrist or avoid any punishment altogether. The government must look into this issue immediately and come up with a permanent solution.
Sabahat Abid
Karachi
