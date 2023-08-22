Interim setup

New interim governments are in place in both the centre and the provinces, replacing the democratically elected governments at the expiration of their constitutional tenure. They have a single mandate: to ensure conduct of free, fair and transparent elections. They also need to focus on the country’s fledgling economy and take some prompt steps for its turnaround. They should leave all PTI-related issues to the courts to dispose of them as per the law. Once they get involved in political wrangling, people may raise objections to their credibility and they may not be able to hold fair elections, which may lead to anarchy and chaos across the country.

Caretaker PM Anwar ul Haq Kakar has a highly experienced and intellectual team representing all strata of the society. We strongly hope that under his sagacious and energetic leadership the country will be moving forward very speedily in almost all sectors. His team should not show any laxity in holding the general polls so that an elected government may come to power.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Zhob