In recent years, Pakistan has witnessed a troubling surge in reported cases of rape and sexual abuse and harassment, highlighting a deeply concerning societal issue. The causes behind this distressing trend are multifaceted. Gender inequality and traditional patriarchal norms play a significant role, as women often face discrimination and reduced access to education and economic opportunities. This perpetuates a cycle of dependence and subservience, making it difficult for women to escape abusive situations. Furthermore, the inadequate implementation of existing laws and lack of proper investigation and prosecution contribute to a culture of impunity.

Addressing this issue requires a comprehensive approach. Strengthening laws related to sexual violence, enhancing law enforcement’s capacity to handle such cases sensitively, and establishing specialized courts can expedite the process of justice. Additionally, education and awareness campaigns aimed at challenging societal norms and promoting gender equality are crucial. Empowering women economically and socially can help break the cycle of dependency and vulnerability.

Unzila Tahir Huda

Karachi