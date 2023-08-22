Lots to do

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Hockey needs a revamp’ (August 20, 2023). The decline of field hockey is made all the more concerning by the fact that it is our national sport. The editorial correctly points out that changing faces at the top will not change the game on the ground. A few major steps must be taken including allocating more funds to the promotion of this game and developing and recruiting more talent at the grassroots level. The local club game should be promoted and supported and leagues should be sponsored by large businesses on a national level, along the lines of the PSL, which has produced talented players for our cricket team. This approach will help us find and develop more talented hockey players and give them financial security. There is a lot to be done but it has to begin at some point.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada