Case against Trump

American politics continue to get dramatic, with former US president Donald Trump indicted on August 15 on charges of racketeering and election-related crimes, stemming from his attempts to overturn his defeat to incumbent US President Joe Biden in the state of Georgia during the 2020 US presidential elections. The charges are the result of a two-year probe into Trump’s alleged election interference. According to reports, this is the fourth time Trump has ended up facing charges this year, with the former president facing cases in New York, Florida and Washington. The latest indictment charges Trump with violating Georgia’s racketeering act, as well as several counts of conspiracy over efforts to commit forgery, impersonate a public official and submit false statements and documents.

The latest charges might be the most serious that Trump has faced thus far and they raise unprecedented complications for next year’s presidential elections in the US. With Trump comfortably leading the race for the Republican nomination, in all likelihood the next US president will be determined as much by the courts and juries as voters at the ballot box. Trump, in his usual defiant style, has dismissed the latest indictment as a “witch-hunt” aimed at sabotaging his ongoing bid for the presidency. Regardless of the outcome of the cases, Trump’s enduring popularity among republican voters in the face of relentless legal pressure and negative media coverage underscores the potency of his right-wing, neo-reactionary brand of politics. The latest indictment might be the end of Trump but the brand of politics that he has popularized will live on, both in the US and the West at large. Already we have seen right-wing governments come to power in Europe, echoing Trump’s vilification of immigrants and minorities. That the universalist brand of liberal democracy championed by the US, one which purportedly respects the rights of migrants, minorities and human rights, might have to be rescued by the courts in 2024 is rather embarrassing and diminished the US’s de-facto status as the global leader of democracies. There is also the fact that many of the former president’s supporters will stick by him no matter how much credible evidence one presents against him.

The rise of fake-news and the transition to a post-truth world and the role played by social media have often been touted as a leading cause for the rise of populist right-wing movements in recent years. And this is a phenomenon that has impacts beyond the West. Right-wing and populist regimes in the developing world often use social media to malign opponents, spread misleading or false claims and harass or threaten critics into silence. While truth and politics have never exactly gone hand-in-hand, the latter is arguably more inhospitable than ever to the former in an era of mostly unregulated and, too often, fact-free social media platforms. Given that the underlying causes and wider impacts of the Trump movement are not going to leave us any time soon, there is little to cheer for in the latest indictments among supporters of a more fact-based, inclusive and democratic politics.