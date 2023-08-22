BQATI welcomes interim minister

KARACHI: The Bin Qasim Association of Trade & Industry (BQATI) has welcomed the appointment of Gohar Ejaz as the caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce & Industries, saying he will represent the interests of the trade and industry sector in the interim government.

Mian Muhammad Ahmed, Patron In-chief & Founder President of BQATI, said in a statement that Ejaz’s extensive experience and dedication to the trade and industry sector make him a valuable addition to the government, and BQATI believes that his leadership will significantly contribute to the growth of the trade, industry, and textile sectors in the country.

Ejaz’s appointment as Commerce Minister comes at a crucial time when the nation’s economy is poised for transformation. His proven track record and deep understanding of trade dynamics will undoubtedly drive positive changes in the industry, Ahmed said.

As a prominent figure in the business community, Ejaz has consistently demonstrated his commitment to fostering an environment that promotes investment, innovation, and sustainable economic development. Gohar Ejaz is an excellent choice for his exceptional credentials as an industrialist and exporter himself, he added. Ahmed maintained that Ejaz’s strong advocacy for trade and industry growth and believes that his leadership will play a pivotal role in boosting exports and enhancing the competitiveness of our nation’s products on the global stage.