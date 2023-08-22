PSDF, EDF partner

LAHORE: The Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) and the Export Development Fund (EDF) signed a partnership agreement on Monday to launch a skills training program for the textile sector, aiming to increase exports in ready-made garments and knitwear.

The project, titled "Export Growth Program in the Readymade Garments and Knitwear Industry", is funded by EDF and will be implemented by PSDF across Punjab and Sindh provinces. The program will train 6,500 workers in the first year, including 20 percent female trainees, in the latest techniques and standards required by the textile industry.

The trainees will receive hands-on practical training and 50 percent of them will be offered employment in the exporting textile sector after completing the course. The first batch of graduates is expected to be ready for employment in September 2023.

"The export potential of Pakistan's textile sector can benefit greatly with this partnership as the right skilled resources matched with jobs is exactly what industry needs," said Abbas Mehdi, Executive Director of EDF, at the signing ceremony.

Ali Akbar Bosan, Chief Operating Officer of PSDF, said that the partnership aims to increase exports through provision of skilled labor on the latest approved curricula to keep the workforce updated.

The main outcome of this project will be provision of skilled manpower to exporting textile sector, in particular to industrial associations like Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) and Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) to help scale exports.