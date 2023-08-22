Gold prices rise Rs3,100 per tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs3,100 per tola on Monday. The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association stated that gold rates reached Rs229,900 per tola.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold rose by Rs2,658 to Rs197,102. Gold rates increased by $2 to $1,891 per ounce in the international market. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,800 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram silver rates also stood the same at Rs2,400.54.