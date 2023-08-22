PCJCCI lauds CPEC’s achievements, potential

LAHORE: The Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) said the CPEC was significant for Pakistan as it would lead to rapid economic growth of the country and also enhance regional security.

The President of PCJCCI, Moazzam Ghurki, said the CPEC was a "model of collaboration, partnership, connectivity and shared prosperity" promising high levels of industrial and agricultural cooperation.

He spoke about the importance of special economic zones (SEZs) in enhancing business-to-business collaboration, while the government was working to ensure a smooth transition towards the second phase of CPEC which would lead to socio-economic uplift of marginalized areas.

Ghurki also said that CPEC was now the principal vehicle for the pursuit of bilateral ties at a renewed and heightened level of engagement, especially in the wake of the global economic slowdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and financial crisis.

"The challenges for Pakistan are multiple as they struggle to eliminate poverty, bring economic growth due to hike in inflation rate," Ghurki said.

Fang Yulong, Senior Vice President of PCJCCI, said that China's next transformation was well under way, and a "New Economy" was emerging, all set to make global impact through innovations and economic initiatives leveraging its demographic and economic diversity.

He said that in order to accrue the benefits of this transformation, Team CPEC had to mobilize all resources for accomplishing the daunting task of timely implementation of CPEC projects in Pakistan, which would further lead towards a true inclusive growth.