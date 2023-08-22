SMEDA initiates project toease credit access for SMEs

LAHORE: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has launched an initiative to develop a separate credit risk assessment system for the easy disbursement of loans to manufacturing SMEs in Pakistan.

SMEDA CEO Farhan Aziz Khawaja said on Monday that the initiative had been started through a PSDP-funded project of SMEDA – Research, Regulatory Insight and Advocacy Assistance for SMEs (RRI&A) under the federal Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP).

SMEs in Pakistan face significant hurdles in obtaining finance. These challenges include limited data transparency, complex paperwork, cumbersome bank protocols, SMEs’ creditworthiness and readiness, high The initiative will provide a comprehensive system for reviewing established credit risk assessment models, such as credit scoring and credit rating models, to assess the suitability of credits for manufacturing SMEs. interest rates, and insufficient collateral.

In this regard, global best practices will also be reviewed to provide the financial institutions with a robust toolset for evaluating manufacturing SMEs’ credit risks and feel comfortable in issuing the required loans.

The SMEDA chief believes that the core aim of the SMEDA initiative is to establish a reliable credit risk assessment model that can enable financial institutions to accurately appraise the creditworthiness of manufacturing SMEs.

Institutions should be able to identify predictive cues and information channels to enhance current credit risk evaluation processes and tools.

He hopes that the emerging model will help establish a comprehensive framework that will guide well-informed lending decisions made by financial institutions.

He further elaborated that the new assessment system will be able to address the distinct characteristics of each category of manufacturing SMEs to improve their positioning and perception among lending institutions.

The intended model should select predictive indicators that take into account factors such as business and credit risk, cash flow, industry benchmarks, and economic indicators.

Through collaboration with regulators, banks, fintech companies, and credit bureaus, the model will support well-informed lending decisions to increase financial accessibility and growth of SMEs.

SMEDA remains committed to SME development through evidence-based policies and innovative initiatives, and advancing economic growth and SME prosperity in Pakistan.

In this regard, a Request for Proposal (RFP) has also been issued to financial experts and consulting firms to develop a comprehensive and innovative model that is specifically tailored to address the unique challenges of manufacturing SMEs.