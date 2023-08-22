Rupee slides to within a whisker of all-time low

KARACHI: The rupee fell to 297.13 per dollar in the interbank market on Monday, nearing its all-time low of 298.93 set in May, as a surge in imports and a widening current account deficit weighed on the local currency.

The rupee ended down 0.45 percent from Friday’s close of 295.78, according to the State Bank of Pakistan. The currency is only 0.60 percent away from its all-time low of 298.93 to the dollar, which it touched on May 4. The rupee has lost 3.6 percent against the dollar so far this month and 23.8 percent in 2023, making it one of the worst-performing currencies in Asia.

In the open market, where the rupee trades more freely, the currency fell by 2 rupees to 304 per dollar, according to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP). Some traders quoted even higher rates of 307-308 per dollar.

The exchange rate gap between the open and interbank markets has risen to 2.25 percent, exceeding the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) limit of 1.25 percent for no more than five days in a row, which was underlined in its latest report.

Analysts said the rupee was under pressure from rising import payments, as banks resumed financing imports after the easing of import restrictions by the previous government. The caretaker government, which took office last week, also faced rumours that it would be in place indefinitely, raising uncertainty about the country’s economic and political outlook.

The pressure on the weakening rupee intensified when the current account swung to a deficit of $809 million in July from a surplus of $504 million in June. “The current account turned into a deficit after posting a surplus for few months. The IMF put a condition to let the market determine dollar rate, thus opening up imports,” said Fahad Rauf, the head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities. “Moreover, the inflation is proving to be stickier than expected. This is also putting pressure on the rupee.”

The country’s consumer price index inflation rose to 28.31 percent in July from 29.40 percent in June. The central bank’s benchmark interest rate stands at 22 percent.

“Essentially, we expect rupee to trade this week under the 300 level. Our view factors in the increase in swaps depicting healthy liquidity levels and micro-management of imports and based on the premise that a weak rupee will further exacerbate the inflation problem,” said Komal Mansoor, the head of research at Tresmark.

Zafar Paracha, the secretary general of ECAP, saidthe ongoing decline in the value of the rupee was expected and he forecast that this trend would continue in the days ahead.

“Increased imports will strain the foreign exchange reserves, presumably widening the current account gap,” Paracha said.

“The interim administration will have difficult choices to continue being part of the IMF loan programme. The rupee is under pressure due to the decline in exports and remittances,” he said.

“Due to the better exchange rate for the dollar in this market, many Pakistanis living abroad send remittances through unofficial (grey market) channels. Tough forex controls further hinder legal remittance inflows into the country as well.”