Man, son shot dead in Ghotki

SUKKUR: A man and his son were shot dead in district Ghotki on Monday. The incident took place when unidentified motorcyclists gunned down Lahoti Iqbal and his son Ali Gul Golo at Gulal Mandi in Ghotki and escaped the scene.

Police shifted the bodies to a local hospital and said the incident was result of ongoing old enmity between the members of Ghotta and Pairy. The deceased belonged to village Qasim Ghoto. Later, the members of Ghotta tribe, carrying the bodies, staged a sit-in at the Ghotki Indus Highway, demanding arrest of the killers.