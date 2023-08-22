Man, son shot dead in Ghotki

SUKKUR: A man and his son were shot dead in district Ghotki on Monday. The incident took place when unidentified motorcyclists gunned down Lahoti Iqbal and his son Ali Gul Golo at Gulal Mandi in Ghotki and escaped the scene.
Police shifted the bodies to a local hospital and said the incident was result of ongoing old enmity between the members of Ghotta and Pairy. The deceased belonged to village Qasim Ghoto. Later, the members of Ghotta tribe, carrying the bodies, staged a sit-in at the Ghotki Indus Highway, demanding arrest of the killers.
ISLAMABAD: The district magistrate has challenged the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI leader Shehryar...
MIRANSHAH: Two people were killed at Hamzoni village in Miranshah, headquarters of North Waziristan tribal district,...
ISLAMABAD: The All Pakistan Newspapers Society on Monday formally congratulated Murtaza Solangi on his appointment as...
LAHORE: Former Provincial Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Sumsam Bokhari on Monday announced joining the...
ISLAMABAD: Ayatollah Al Uzma Allama Muhammad Hussain Najafi, the well-known religious personality of Pakistan,...
LAHORE: China Overseas Port Holding Company Chairman YO BO, during a meeting with the business community at the...