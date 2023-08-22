Shehryar Afridi’s release challenged in IHC

ISLAMABAD: The district magistrate has challenged the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI leader Shehryar Afridi.

Last week, a single bench of Justice Babar Sattar of the Islamabad High Court had suspended his arrest warrants under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) and ordered his immediate release. The district magistrate, in his intra-court appeal in the IHC, stated that the decision of the single bench was a violation of law as the bench did not apply judicial mind while announcing the verdict. He requested the court to nullify the decision.

Afridi was first arrested on May 16 from his Islamabad residence under Section 3 of the MPO Ordinance, 1960. He was rearrested on May 30 under the same section soon after his release from prison. On August 3, he was granted bail by the Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench but was picked up by the police soon after his release from Adiala jail.