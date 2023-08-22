Gunmen kill two people in Miranshah

MIRANSHAH: Two people were killed at Hamzoni village in Miranshah, headquarters of North Waziristan tribal district, police said on Monday.
The officials said that unidentified gunmen lying in wait opened fire on the two men identified as Mohammad Younas and Abdul Nasir traveling in a pick-up vehicle. The two persons sustained multiple injuries in the firing and died on the spot. The firing incident took place at night. The police said that the slain persons supplied water to the checkpost of the security forces.
