Sumsam joins Tareen’s IPP

LAHORE: Former Provincial Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Sumsam Bokhari on Monday announced joining the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party.

Flanked by IPP Chairman Jehangir Tareen, Saeed Niwani and Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Bokhari bade farewell to the PTI. He said it was time to work for the country and he would now work as an IPP member. He said he was never aware of any plan concerning the PTI.

Tareen said it’s just the beginning and with the passage of time, they would gain further strength. To a question, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan had taken a stance about elections and most likely polls would be held by March. He said: “We must keep in mind that Senate polls are expected on March 12 and most likely general elections will be held before it.

This is noteworthy Bokhari had joined the PTI in 2017 and held the office of secretary Information Punjab. He served as provincial minister for Information besides holding other portfolios in the PTI Punjab government. Before that, he was elected MNA on a PPP ticket in 2008 that he won with a big margin. In 2002, he lost as an independent candidate after a very tough contest for an Okara National Assembly seat.