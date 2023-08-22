NUST honours its recipients of Civil Awards

Islamabad: The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) Monday paid glowing tributes to its distinguished faculty and staff upon conferment of the prestigious Civil Awards 2023 by President, Dr Arif Alvi.

The investiture ceremony will take place on Pakistan Day, March 23, 2024. Registrar NUST, Engr Brig Muhammad Ashfaq Maitla has been conferred Sitara-e-Imtiaz (M), in recognition of his meritorious services during his illustrious career.

Dr. Faisal Shafait from NUST School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (SEECS) and Dr. Umar Shahbaz from NUST College of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (CoEME) have been conferred the coveted Pride of Performance, while Dr. M Usman Akram from CoEME, Dr. Salman Raza Naqvi from NUST School of Chemical and Materials Engineering (SCME), Dr. Haider Abbas from NUST Military College of Signals (MCS) and Arooba Gillani from NUST Placement Office (NPO) have been conferred Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.