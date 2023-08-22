Election tribunal orders recounting in Diamer constituency

GILGIT: Election Tribunal Gilgit-Baltistan has decided to recount the postal ballot papers on the request of losing candidate Haji Dalpizar in GBLA 15 Diamer 1.

Justice Javed Ahmed passed the order to recount the postal ballot on 22 August at 10am. In the last general elections held in 2020, Shah Baig had won GBLA 15 Diamer 1 seat to become a member of Gilgit Baltistan legislative assembly. Runner-up candidate Dilpazir registered the case at election tribunal against alleged rigging during counting of postal ballot papers.