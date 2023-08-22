ATC extends judicial remand of PTI leaders

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday extended the judicial remand of PTI leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid, former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, former provincial minister Mian Mahmoodur Rashid and fashion designer Khadija Shah in May 9 cases.

Jail officials presented the PTI leaders before the court on the expiry of their judicial remand in multiple cases. Cheema used a wheelchair as he was unable to walk due to medical condition.

Investigation officers told the court that Challans (investigation reports) against the suspects were being prepared and more time was required for their completion. Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar allowed the police request and extended the judicial remand of the suspects till Sept 1. The suspects were produced in cases of attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower of Gulberg, Shadman police station and PMLN offices in Model Town.