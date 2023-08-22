CAA, GACA of S Arabia sign air service agreement

ISLAMABAD: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan and President of General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia signed an agreement here on Monday to boost cooperation in aviation sector, trade and economy.

Director General of CAA of Pakistan Khaqan Murtaza and President of General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Abdul Aziz Al Duailej signed the agreement on behalf of government of Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Caretaker Adviser to Prime Minister on Aviation Farhat Hussain Malik, Saudi Minister for Haj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah, Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al Maliki and other officials from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The signed Air Services Agreement will further enhance and facilitate the cooperation in aviation sector between both countries, a spokesman of Aviation division said.