Economic policy reforms in country discussed

LAHORE: A roundtable discussion for economic policy reforms in Pakistan was held under the convenorship of Chairman Planning & Development Board Iftikhar Ali Sahoo at P&D Board on Monday.

In his opening remarks, Sahoo welcomed everyone to the discussion on vital topics. He stated that in order to end the economic crisis, we must execute wise policies and make reforms for the benefit of the nation. Several top panelists, including academicians, think tanks and government officials such as Shahid Hafeez Kardar, Osman Waheed, Shahzad Saleem, Omar Saeed, Iqrar Ahmed Khan, Ahsan Waheed Rathore, Faisal Bari, Dr Haadia Majid, Tahir Basharat Cheema and Adnan Ghumman discussed key topics, including “Achieving Fiscal Sustainability and Transforming the Private Sector”, “Unleashing Agri-Food Sector & Achieving Sustainable Energy” and “Addressing Learning Poverty and Eliminating Child Stunting” during the discussion. In the end, Planning & Development Board Secretary Nadir Chattha said that the key discussion on important topics will help a lot in restructuring our economy positively as we currently experience a prolonged economic depression. He also distributed souvenirs to the organisers.

18,800 litre spurious drinks disposed of: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday unearthed a fake beverages manufacturing unit producing carbonated drinks of different popular brands in Jameel Town.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the raiding team disposed of 18,800 litre spurious drinks, 1,250kg sugar and 130kg prohibited ingredients besides confiscating 17 cylinders, filling machines, compressors, stove, empty bottles, lids and fake labelling. Meanwhile, PFA also lodged an FIR against the adulteration mafia in the nearest police station while handing an accused over to police after apprehending during the raid. He said that fabricated fizzy drinks were being prepared with hazardous chemicals, loose non-food grade colours, artificial sweeteners, unclean tap water, and other harmful ingredients while it was preserved in prohibited drums.