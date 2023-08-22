Minister warns against bogus data about EPI

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has informed that the Expanded Programme for Immunisation (EPI) has successfully completed Data Quality Assessment (DQA) exercise in 12 selected districts of the province in order to evaluate the accuracy of statistics and other relevant information across all tiers.

He was chairing a meeting to review progress on immunisation in Punjab on Monday. The minister said that in view of the importance of data for ensuring 100 percent immunisation of children, the DQA had been carried out after a period of two years in collaboration with World Health Organisation.

The minister revealed that a system was devised to identify those officials who submit bogus figures with regard to immunisation, adding that the vaccinators who provided false data and were found negligent would be dealt with severely. The minister urged the parents to be responsible and do not get the particulars of their offspring registered without getting them immunised. Action could also be taken against such parents, warned the minister.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that teams of experts had visited districts, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, Kasur, Okara, Jhang, Sargodha, Sialkot, Bahawalnagar and Muzaffargarh for DQA. The exercise was conducted to identify gaps in different programmatic areas, assess needs and suggest remedial measures through execution of an improvement plan. He said that quantitative and qualitative data forms the basis of all decision making at the provincial and district level. As a result of this process, various issues in the vaccination system had been identified which could be improved. It will help to further improve the data collection system, he maintained.

The minister told that the assessors comprised of experts from WHO, UNICEF as well as senior government officials from Federal Directorate of Immunisation and other provinces. Global WHO DQA standard tools were used to assess all programmatic areas, he revealed.

On this occasion, Director Extension Programme for Immunisation Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said that Punjab received its administrative coverage data from district, tehsil and UC level in hard forms and soft forms. The administrative data is consolidated, reviewed and analysed at the provincial level. A thorough analysis of available data at EMR/MIS was made, including those of doses administered, supplies, stocks and wastage figures. Data triangulation was made between coverage and surveillance figures.

Dr Mukhtar said that this DQA has provided the much-needed introspection, inevitable for keeping EPI’s own house in order. The findings of the DQA will be shared with the provincial high-ups for remedial actions.