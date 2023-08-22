Laptops donation for students lauded

LAHORE: SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan has lauded the donation of 100 laptops under the PM’s Youth Empowerment Scheme.

These laptops will be distributed to deserving students, enabling them to access online educational resources, connect with mentors, and develop essential digital skills that are integral to their personal and professional growth. ‘We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the PM’s Youth Empowerment Scheme to impact our community positively,’ the NGO’s acting president said.