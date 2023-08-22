Governor stresses merit in education sector

LAHORE: Senior leader of PMLN, former Coordinator Prime Minister, Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan, met Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Monday at Governor’s House here. In the meeting, issues of mutual interest and education sector were discussed in detail.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor said that institutions are built by the supremacy of merit, adding that he is committed to ensure merit in the education sector. He said that character building of the young generation is very important in educational institutions. He added that the purpose of educational institutions is to teach students various skills and also to train them morally.

He said that as the chancellor, he has also created a consortium on character building. He said that the country can be put on the path to development only by inculcating positive thinking and high moral values among the youth.

Senior leader of PMLN Khawaja Ahmed Hassaan, said that Aitchison College is a historical and ancient educational institution. He added that he would play his role in its development and improvement. He said that the steps taken by the governor for the supremacy of merit and improvement in administrative affairs in the institutions run by the Board of Governors are commendable.

He said that the governor as Chancellor has taken various steps to improve the quality of education in the universities of the province, including the appointment of pro-vice-chancellors, adding that this has greatly improved the administrative affairs of the universities.