Aurat Foundation blasts Jaranwala incidents

LAHORE: Aurat Foundation and other members of civil society organisations strongly condemned the attack on Christian community and churches in Jaranwala, in a meeting held here.

Sara Anum, resident director in Lahore said, ‘There is no space for such incidents of intolerance by any segment of the society against anyone.’ Nabeela Shaheen also condemned the Jaranwala violence.

Participants of the meeting said, ‘No one is allowed to take law in own hands and those culpable of committing such crimes should be brought before the court of justice.’ In their remarks, the participants called for restoration of all churches and Christian homes destroyed in the Jaranwala rioting within the next three to four days.

GDA condemns attack on churches: The office-bearers of Grand Health Alliance of Lahore General Hospital and Punjab Institute of Neurosciences have strongly condemned the Jaranwala tragedy and termed this incident a heinous conspiracy to defame the religion of Islam.

They claimed that in Pakistan, minorities have equal rights and all the people are living together in congenial atmosphere peacefully so there is no room for such evil acts.

They expressed these views while addressing the participants of the rally organised to express solidarity with the Christian community at LGH.