Cotton farmers advised to be vigilant about pest attack

LAHORE:The field staff of the Agriculture Department is working alongside the farmers for better care of cotton against pest attack. Secretary Agriculture Punjab while addressing a meeting said that all possible resources are being used to achieve the cotton production target.

Technical guidance is being given to cotton farmers through divisional and district expert groups to control infestation of pests and insects. Iftikhar Ali asked farmers to be vigilant in this connection.

The supply of modern chemistry pesticides are being ensured in the market. Secretary Agri acknowledged the support of the district admin in ensuring maximum cotton production in the province.