SC returns PTI chairman’s plea with objections

A general overview of the Supreme Court of Pakistan's building. — SC website

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday returned with objections the petition of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan for direction to the police chiefs of Punjab, Balochistan and Islamabad to refrain from effecting his arrest in cases where his pre-arrest bail applications were pending before trial courts and were dismissed without due consideration of cases merits, thereby ensuring his rightful access to ‘fair trial.’

The PTI chief had filed a petition in the apex court under Article 184(3) of the constitution-making the Federation through Secretary Ministry of Interior, inspector generals of Police Punjab, Islamabad, Balochistan, Superintendent of Jail, District Jail, Attock, National Accountability Bureau (NAB, through its Chairman, Federal Investigating Agency (FIA) through Director General, the Province of Punjab, through Secretary Home Department, the Province of Balochistan, through Secretary Home Department, Special Judge NAB Court, Islamabad, Special Judge, Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), Lahore and ATC Special Judge Islamabad as respondents.

The Registrar office of the Supreme Court however, returned the petition with the objections that the petitioner has not pointed out as to what questions of public importance in the instant case are involved with reference to enforcement of fundamental rights guaranteed under the constitution, so as to directly invoke jurisdiction of the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

It was further objected that ingredients for invoking extra ordinary jurisdiction of the apex court under Article 184(3) of the constitution have not been satisfied.

The office further objected that the petitioner has not approached any other appropriate forum available under the law for the same relief and has also not provided any justification for not doing so. Similarly, the office objected that misconceiving multifarious prayers have been made in the Constitution petition.

It is pertinent to mention here that in his petition, the former prime minister had prayed to the apex court to direct all pertinent federal and provincial institutions and authorities, under the vigilant supervision of this court, to condemn the ongoing unprecedented ‘Political Victimization’ and curtail any unwarranted exploitation of state machinery that leads to the violation of the petitioner’s constitutionally safeguarded fundamental rights, as this is demonstrably aligned with the ‘Interests of Justice.

Similarly he had prayed for protecting his fundamental rights and to restore the trust and confidence of public at large in the ‘Criminal Justice System’ of Pakistan to kindly set aside trial court’s ‘orders’ dismissing the pending pre arrest bail petitions which were dismissed without discussing merits on technicalities, extend its gracious consideration to entertain and accept the present petition, thereby rectifying this grievous miscarriage of justice and to uphold enforceability and effectiveness of Constitutional safeguards.