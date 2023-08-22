5-member cabinet takes oath in Balochistan

Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai administers the oath to the province’s caretaker cabinet on Tuesday .— APP

QUETTA: Five members of the Balochistan caretaker cabinet took oath on Monday. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Balochistan Governor’s House in Quetta.

Balochistan’s Caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Domki and former members of the assembly also participated in the event. Balochistan Governor Abdul Wali Kakar administered oaths to the cabinet members in the first phase.

They include Prince Ahmad Ali Ahmadzai, Amjad Rasheed, Capt ® Zubair Jamali, Jan Achakzai, and Dr Qadir Buksh Baloch. Meanwhile, Capt ® Zubair Jamali has been made Caretaker Provincial Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs and PDMA, while Amjad Rasheed as caretaker provincial minister for Finance and Revenue and Jan Achakzai has been made Provincial Minister for Information.

While Dr Qadir Buksh Baloch has become Provincial Minister for Education and Tourism. Prince Ahmad Ali Ahmadzai has been made provincial minister for Industries, Commerce, Energy and Excise and Taxation.

Also, Caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Domki appointed his three advisers. Shania Khan has been appointed Social Welfare and Women Development Advisor while Danish has been posted as Irrigation Aide and Umeer Muhammad Hosni has been appointed Mines and Minerals Advisor.