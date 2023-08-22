ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Irfan Aslam Monday called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umer Ata Bandial and discussed legal matters with him. It was learnt that the newly inducted law minister in the caretaker setup met CJP Umer Ata Bandial and discussed with him some important legal matters. However, there was no official statement issued by the Public Relations Department of the apex court till filing of the report.
